Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Kellyanne Conway announces she tested positive for coronavirus

Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said Friday night that she has tested positive for coronavirus,...

Posted: Oct 2, 2020 9:38 PM
Updated: Oct 2, 2020 10:00 PM
Posted By: CNN

Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said Friday night that she has tested positive for coronavirus, the latest major political figure to say they have Covid-19 after attending a Rose Garden event last Saturday where President Donald Trump announced his Supreme Court pick.

'Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I'm feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians,' Conway tweeted. 'As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic.'

Conway is now the sixth person who attended the event last week, where masks and social distancing were rare, known to have subsequently tested positive. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, top Trump aide Hope Hicks, Republican Utah Sen. Mike Lee, Republican North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis and University of Notre Dame President the Rev. John Jenkins are all confirmed to be positive for Covid-19.

Many of the guests for Trump's announcement that he was nominating Judge Amy Coney Barrett arrived at the event with masks on, but as the Rose Garden event got underway, masks were virtually nonexistent.

Some of the Trump administration's top health officials, as well as other attendees, were seen not wearing masks or social distancing at the highest-profile event at the White House since the Republican National Convention in August.

Seats for guests in the White House Rose Garden also did not appear spaced apart the recommended six feet, CNN reporters observed.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 54°
Maryville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 54°
Cameron
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 53°
A cool forecast is in store for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas this week. Fall-like weather will usher into the area Monday with highs mainly in the 60s and no hazardous weather expected through the week. The area could see its first frost Friday morning as the lows drop into the low-to-mid 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories