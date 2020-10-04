Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

The latest on Trump's Covid-19 diagnosis

Not Available...

Posted: Oct 4, 2020 9:59 AM
Updated: Oct 4, 2020 11:15 AM
Posted By: CNN

Not Available

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 52°
Maryville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 55°
Savannah
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 52°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 52°
Fairfax
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 53°
A chance for patchy fog Sunday morning before 10 a.m. and then sunshine will return to the forecast for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories