Attorney General William Barr to self-quarantine 'for now,' spokesperson says

Attorney General William Barr will self-quarantine 'for now' but is expected to return to work this week, according to a Justice Department spokesperson.

Barr previously appeared to have no intention of quarantining despite coming in close contact with members of President Donald Trump's inner circle who have tested positive for Covid-19, including former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway.

Even so, his anticipated return to work would still disregard recommendations by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Barr has received four negative Covid-19 test results since Friday morning, including Sunday, Department of Justice spokesperson Kerri Kupec said Sunday.

He anticipates returning to the Department of Justice midweek, according to Kupec.

The CDC recommends a person quarantine at home for 14 days if they may have been exposed to Covid-19 to prevent spread of the virus.

Barr was among the guests at Trump's Rose Garden event late last month introducing Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to the US Supreme Court -- the event which is now believed by many White House officials to be a nexus for contagion that led to the positive tests of at least seven attendees, including the President and first lady.

Barr was seen at the event without a mask, shaking hands and mingling with the crowd. He and Conway, who announced she had tested positive Friday, chatted in close proximity, hardly standing the recommended six feet apart, for an extended period of time.

Barr also attended the private reception for Barrett afterward.

After news early Friday of the President's positive diagnosis, Barr went to the Justice Department for a meeting on Friday. Barr also went to the White House on Friday and Saturday to get Covid tests -- both of which were negative.

