Romney cites Trump's rhetoric as he denounces 'vile' state of American politics

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah on Tuesday issued a strong rebuke of the current tone of American politics saying they have become "a vile, vituperative, hate-filled morass" and roundly criticizing President Donald Trump for several of his recent comments which included insulting Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

"I'm troubled by our politics, as it has moved away from spirited debate to a vile, vituperative, hate-filled morass that is unbecoming of any free nation -- let alone the birthplace of modern democracy," Romney, the 2012 Republican presidential nominee, wrote in a statement in which he also called out Democrats for their own behavior and rhetoric.

"The President calls the Democratic vice presidential candidate 'a monster;' he repeatedly labels the speaker of the house 'crazy;' he calls for the Justice Department to put the prior president in jail; he attacks the governor of Michigan on the very day a plot is discovered to kidnap her," the statement read.

Romney also went on to criticize what he saw as unacceptable behavior from Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's decision to rip up Trump's State of the Union address earlier this year and sports commentator Keith Olbermann's recent attack on Republicans in which he referred to the President as a "terrorist" during his YouTube show. Olbermann, who recently left ESPN, also said Trump "can be, and must be, expunged" for "the hate he has triggered."

He noted that although Democrats have launched their own attacks, Joe Biden, the party's presidential nominee, "refuses to stoop as low as others." Romney has not endorsed a candidate for president and said in his statement he has "stayed quiet with the approach of the election."

The comments from Romney, a frequent Trump critic who himself has been attacked by the President in recent months, come amid a hyperpartisan political environment that will likely reach new heights next month following one of the most contentious elections in American history.

The Utah senator urged both parties to "lower the heat" in his statement, arguing that leaders "must tone it down."

"The consequence of the crescendo of anger leads to a very bad place. No sane person can want that," Romney wrote.