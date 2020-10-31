Clear
Sean Connery, famed for playing James Bond, dies age 90 -- report

Sean Connery, the Scottish actor whose five-decade long movie career was dominated by the role of James Bond, has died at the age of 90, the BBC reports, cit...

Posted: Oct 31, 2020 8:48 AM
Posted By: CNN

Sean Connery, the Scottish actor whose five-decade long movie career was dominated by the role of James Bond, has died at the age of 90, the BBC reports, citing a statement from his son Jason.

Connery, who was awarded a knighthood in 2000 for his contribution to the arts, played the British spy in seven movies, beginning with "Dr. No" in 1962.

He wasn't just Bond, of course. Connery starred in an Alfred Hitchcock film, 1964's "Marnie," opposite Tippi Hedren; was part of the all-star cast in 1974's "Murder on the Orient Express"; played Indiana Jones' father, in 1989's "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade"; and won an Academy Award for best supporting actor for his performance as Chicago cop Jim Malone in the 1987 film "The Untouchables."

But like so many characters in the Bond films, he could never quite escape 007. He gave up the role twice before finally ending his involvement with 1983's puckishly titled "Never Say Never Again."


