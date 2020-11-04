Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Biden campaign manager says he is 'on track to win this election'

Joe Biden's campaign projected confidence Wednesday that he will maintain...

Posted: Nov 4, 2020 1:24 PM
Posted By: CNN

Joe Biden's campaign projected confidence Wednesday that he will maintain his narrow leads in several key states -- which are enough to hand him the presidency -- and could also overtake President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania and Georgia.

"Joe Biden is on track to win this election and he will be the next president of the United States," Biden campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon told reporters in a briefing. "We believe we are on a clear path to victory by this afternoon."

Biden plans to address the nation later Wednesday, O'Malley Dillon said, though it's not yet clear exactly when and where that speech will come.

Biden currently leads in Arizona, Michigan, Nevada and Wisconsin, and with largely mail-in votes -- which have favored Biden, compared to votes cast in person on Election Day favoring Trump -- remaining to be counted in those states, O'Malley Dillon said the campaign believes those leads will hold.

Track 2020 presidential election results

If Biden wins those states, in addition to the 227 electoral votes CNN has already projected he will win, it would hand him the 270 electoral votes he needs to win the presidency.

But Biden's campaign argued it could go beyond 270 electoral votes. In Pennsylvania and Georgia, mail-in ballots in urban areas are still being counted, which means Biden is all but certain to narrow Trump's current leads.

O'Malley Dillon conceded that North Carolina, though, is leaning in Trump's favor.

Biden's campaign also used the briefing to respond to Trump's claim in an early Wednesday morning speech at the White House that he would take the election to the Supreme Court.

Biden adviser Bob Bauer pushed back forcefully against any potential case going before the Supreme Court.

"If at some point he arrives before the Supreme Court with a novel proposition that ballots that were lawfully cast by eligible voters, but not yet counted by the time Donald Trump wanted them counted -- that somehow they don't count anymore, he will be in for one of the most embarrassing defeats a president ever suffered before the highest court of the land," Bauer said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 67°
Maryville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 69°
Savannah
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 67°
Cameron
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 65°
Fairfax
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 70°
Monday will be a bit of a transition day for northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas. Winds will turn southwesterly with warmer temperatures moving into the area. This change bringing above average temperatures in the mid 60s to low 70s is expected to last through the week and into the weekend. Dry conditions are also expected during this time span.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories