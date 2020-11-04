Explosion in SW Missouri sends children to the hospital

Clear
Posted: Nov 4, 2020 2:30 PM
    WASHBURN, MO (KHBS) -- The Pea Ridge Fire Department helped bring at least three children to the hospital after a house fire and explosion in southwest Missouri.

The White Rock Fire District responded to a house fire and explosion in Washburn, Missouri, a town less than 20 miles northeast of Pea Ridge.

There were at least seven people inside the house when the fire started, according to Danny Dalton, Washburn Fire Chief. Two were adults and the rest were under 20.

Two cars carrying victims left the explosion scene. One car drove to the hospital.

The other stopped in Pea Ridge, where they called 911 to ask for help transporting victims. That's where Pea Ridge emergency crews helped, bringing four people to the hospital. Two were brought by a helicopter.

Three of the people in that car were children.

The conditions of the patients have not been released.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Monday will be a bit of a transition day for northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas. Winds will turn southwesterly with warmer temperatures moving into the area. This change bringing above average temperatures in the mid 60s to low 70s is expected to last through the week and into the weekend. Dry conditions are also expected during this time span.
