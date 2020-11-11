Georgia to conduct full by-hand count of presidential race ballots, secretary of state says

Georgia's secretary of state announced Wednesday that the state will conduct an audit of the 2020 presidential race, recounting by hand the millions of ballots cast in the state.

'With the margin being so close, it will require a full by hand recount in each county,' Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, said at a news conference in Atlanta. 'This will help build confidence.'

'It will be an audit, a recount and a recanvas all at once,' he added.

Attention has turned to Georgia where both US Senate races appear headed for January runoffs. Earlier this week, Raffensperger faced calls to resign from office from the two GOP senators, Kelly Loeffler and Doug Purdue, fighting for their reelection.

CNN has not projected a winner in the Georgia presidential race, but Joe Biden currently leads President Donald Trump by more than 14,000 votes in the state. CNN has projected that Biden will win the presidential election. Trump has not conceded in the race, and instead has made unfounded claims about widespread voter fraud and mail-in ballots.

Raffensperger said the state needs final county certifications reported by Friday before it moves to a 'risk limiting audit.' He said 97 of Georgia's 159 counties have already certified their results.

More than 4.9 million ballots have been cast in Georgia in the presidential race.

He said he would officially designate the presidential race as the subject of the risk limiting audit later Wednesday.

Raffensperger said he expects the recount to be done in time for state certification of the results on November 20.

The Georgia Republican Party and US Rep. Doug Collins, a Georgia Republican who's leading the Trump campaign's recount efforts in the state, on Tuesday requested a pre-certification 'manual hand recount of every ballot cast within the State of Georgia' for president.

Collins and the Trump campaign on Wednesday celebrated the announcement from the Georgia secretary of state as a victory for 'integrity' and 'transparency.'

'This is an important first step in the process to ensure that the election was fair and that every legal vote was counted,' Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh said in a call with reporters.

During Wednesday's press conference, Raffensperger denied that the state is going ahead with the audit because the Trump campaign asked them.

'We're doing this because it's really what makes the most sense,' he said. 'With the national significance of this race, and the closeness of this race, we have to run a statewide audit.'

Raffensperger said after the results are certified on November 20, if there a candidate within the 0.5% margin, they will still be entitled to request a 'recount' but that it would be a 'scan recount' done by machines.

He acknowledged that the audit would be expensive and 'a heavy lift' and that election workers will be working overtime.

This story has been updated with additional details.