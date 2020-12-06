Rudy Giuliani tests positive for coronavirus, Trump says

Rudy Giuliani, the personal attorney to President Donald Trump, has tested positive for Covid-19, Trump announced.

'Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!' Trump wrote Sunday on Twitter.

Giuliani has not announced his diagnosis. CNN has reached out to him for comment.

Giuliani has been crisscrossing the country to battleground states, leading the President's long-shot legal battle to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

He was mostly recently at the Georgia Capitol in Atlanta on Thursday to attend a Georgia state Senate hearing on the November election. During a break in the hearing, Giuliani removed the mask he was wearing to greet and take pictures with supporters.

He traveled to Michigan on Wednesday for a state House committee hearing that lasted four and a half hours, during which he was maskless as he pushed misleading claims that the election was stolen from Trump.

At the beginning of the week, Giuliani was in Arizona Monday, meeting with some GOP members of the state's legislature to discuss unsubstantiated allegations that the election was fraudulent.

The 76-year-old former mayor of New York is considered at high risk for complications from the coronavirus due to his age.

Last month, Giuliani's son, Andrew, who is a White House staffer, tested positive for Covid-19 after attending a Trump campaign legal team news conference with his father in Washington, DC.

Giuliani is the latest person in the President's orbit to contract the virus. The President, first lady Melania Trump, his sons Donald Jr. and Barron, his chief of staff Mark Meadows and a number of other top aides both in his campaign and in the White House have tested positive in recent months.

Giuliani was also in close proximity with Bill White, a Trump booster in Georgia who attended the President's rally Saturday night in Valdosta. White shook hands and closely embraced Giuliani last week.

As the number of Covid-19 cases and deaths have been on the rise, the White House has continued to flout US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations and host large events without masks and little social distancing.

This story has been updated with additional information about Giuliani's recent travels.