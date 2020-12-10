Clear
BREAKING NEWS Man sentenced 30 years in prison for murder of Grant City Mom Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

FDA advisers recommend authorization of Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine

The US Food and Drug Administration's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted Thursday to recommend the agency grant emergency use...

Posted: Dec 10, 2020 5:43 PM
Updated: Dec 10, 2020 5:45 PM
Posted By: CNN

The US Food and Drug Administration's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted Thursday to recommend the agency grant emergency use authorization to Pfizer and BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine.

Seventeen members voted yes, four voted no and one abstained.

This vote doesn't mean the vaccine will be authorized immediately.

The FDA will now decide whether to accept the recommendation but has signaled that it will issue the EUA for the vaccine.

Then, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices must meet to decide whether it recommends that the vaccine be deployed for use. ACIP has a meeting scheduled for Friday, and expects to vote during another meeting, scheduled for Sunday.

Operation Warp Speed officials say they will start shipping the vaccine within 24 hours of FDA authorization.

The VRPBAC is also scheduled to meet again next week to discuss Moderna's EUA application.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 50°
Maryville
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 51°
Savannah
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 50°
Cameron
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 57°
Fairfax
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 51°
Temperatures are on the increase this week in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Highs will reach the low 60s by Wednesday afternoon. Above average temperatures and dry conditions are expected until Thursday. Confidence has been increasing in a pattern change expected to take place on Friday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories