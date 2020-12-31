Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Target recalls infant and toddler clothes because of a possible choking hazard

Target is recalling some infant and toddler clothes because of snaps that could be a choking hazard.The snaps on the...

Posted: Dec 31, 2020 1:13 PM
Posted By: CNN

Target is recalling some infant and toddler clothes because of snaps that could be a choking hazard.

The snaps on the Cloud Island infant rompers and Cat & Jack Infant-Toddler One-Piece Rashguard Swimsuits can break or detach, which poses a risk of choking or lacerations, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission announced on Wednesday.

Target also posted the recall information on its website and Facebook page.

A spokeswoman for the company told CNN that the products had already been removed from stores and the Target.com website.

She said no choking incidents have been reported.

The recall covers about 299,000 rompers that were on sale between July 2019 and October 2020, the agency said. The rompers came in a number of styles in sizes ranging from newborn to 12 months.

The agency received 16 reports of the snaps breaking, detaching or being missing from the rompers, including one report of scratches and another of a child being pinched.

There were 27 reports of the snaps breaking or detaching from the swimsuits, including one laceration.

About 181,000 swimsuits have been recalled. They were sold between December 2019 and October 2020 in sizes ranging from 12 months to 5T.

Customers who bought the product can call Target Guest Relations at 800-440-0680 or return the products to a store for a refund.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Scattered Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 30°
Maryville
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 31°
Savannah
Scattered Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 30°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Fairfax
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 22°
The warm air across northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas is on the way out of the area tomorrow. Highs will only make it into the mid 30s on Monday. Precipitation chances will increase Tuesday into Wednesday making for a rain/sleet/snow event with heavier snow to the north of 36 highway. Temperatures will then plummet into the teens overnight Wednesday into Thursday, making for a cold New Years Eve. Highs look to warm into the 40s once again heading into next weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories