83-year-old man in ICU after being bound, gagged, robbed in North Philadelphia home on New Year’s Eve

An 83-year-old man is in the intensive care unit after he was bound, gagged, and robbed inside his North Philadelphia home on New Year’s Eve.

Posted: Jan 5, 2021 9:06 AM
Posted By: KYW

“Honestly, I’m still in disbelief,” Geo Gesmundo said.

Gesmundo is on edge.

His 83-year-old father was beaten on New Year’s Eve night by intruders who broke into his North Philly home and gagged him.

“Duct-taped his legs, duct-taped his arms,” Gesmundo said, “duct-taped his mouth and all around his head.”

Gesmundo showed Eyewitness News this picture of Mauricio Gesmundo, now in the ICU at Temple University Hospital with brain bleeds but in stable condition.

Police said he was beaten with closed fists around the head and face and only found once his family returned to the home on the 3900 block of Fairhill Street after celebrating the new year.

Authorities said no arrests have been made as the investigation continues.

But whoever did it got away with over $30,000 that was in the home as well, according to police.

“I just don’t understand how anyone can do this to any human being, let alone an 83-year-old,” Gesmundo said.

Gesmundo said his father has lived in the home for 41 years and wants justice for a man that he describes as someone who would do anything for his family and his community.

“And if there’s anyone on my dad’s street that witnessed anything, we’re just hoping that someone can speak up,” Gesmundo said.

We had thick fog to start the morning across northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas but we finally got into some sunshine by the afternoon. Highs made it into the lower 40s on Monday. Precipitation chances will increase Wednesday into Thursday making for a rain/sleet/snow chance. Temperatures will then stay in the mid 30s for highs. Highs look to stay in the mid 30's heading into next weekend.
