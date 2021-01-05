Clear
Alex Trebek's touching message starts off his final shows

HLN's Melissa Knowles reports on the message of kindness former "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek shared in one of his final episodes, before the longtime game show host passed away at age 80.

Posted: Jan 5, 2021 9:38 AM
The final "Jeopardy!" episodes hosted by Alex Trebek air this week and on Monday he had some moving words for the audience.

Trebek, who died in November at the age of 80 after a battle with pancreatic cancer, filmed his last episodes in October and they were originally set to run over the Christmas holiday.

On Monday's episode Trebek began by reminding viewers of his message around Thanksgiving in which he "asked all of you to take a moment to give thanks for all of the blessings that you enjoy in your lives."

"Now, today, a different kind of message: This is the season of giving," he said. "I know you want to be generous with your family, your friends, your loved ones. But today, I'd like you to go one step further."

Trebek went on to say, "I'd like you to open up your hands and open up your heart to those who are still suffering because of Covid-19."

"People who are suffering through no fault of their own," he said. "We're trying to build a gentler, kinder society. And if we all pitch in, just a little bit, we're gonna get there."

Several guest hosts including former champion Ken Jennings are set to start hosting next week.

We had thick fog to start the morning across northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas but we finally got into some sunshine by the afternoon. Highs made it into the lower 40s on Monday. Precipitation chances will increase Wednesday into Thursday making for a rain/sleet/snow chance. Temperatures will then stay in the mid 30s for highs. Highs look to stay in the mid 30's heading into next weekend.
