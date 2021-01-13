Clear
Mega Millions jackpot is at $750 million, making it the second largest prize in the lottery game's history

Posted: Jan 13, 2021 9:29 AM
Updated: Jan 13, 2021 9:33 AM
The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to $750 million --- making it the secomd highest jackpot in the lottery game's history.

No ticket matched all six numbers Tuesday night, meaning the next chance for a lucky winner to score the prize is Friday, the lottery said.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350 in the 45 states where it's played, plus Washington and the US Virgin Islands, Mega Millions says on its website.

The highest amount won by a Mega Millions ticket was $1.537 billion in October 2018. This is the first time since then that the jackpot has been over $600 million.

January is a big month for Mega Millions winners -- 16 jackpots have been awarded during the month of January since the start of the lottery game in 2002, according to the Mega Millions website. That includes two of the top 10 Mega Millions prizes -- $451 million on January 5, 2018, and $437 million on January 1, 2019.

Monday will start out chilly for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and then warm into the 40s as low cloud cover finally clears out. This week will see gradually warming conditions through mid-week with highs into the upper 40s to mid-50s.
