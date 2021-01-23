The winning ticket in the $1 billion Mega Millions lottery was bought in Michigan

Clear
Posted: Jan 23, 2021 8:02 AM
Updated: Jan 23, 2021 8:41 AM
Posted By: CNN

Don't forget to check your Mega Millions lottery ticket, especially if you bought it in the state of Michigan.

One ticket that matched the six numbers for the $1 billion prize was sold in the state, according to a Mega Millions news release on Saturday.

The winning numbers were 4-26-42-50-60 and a Mega Ball number of 24, the lottery said. The identity of the ticket owner was not disclosed.

The odds of scoring the jackpot are one in 1 in 302,575,350.

The payout for Friday night's drawing was the second largest in Mega Millions history and the third largest in US lottery history, according to lottery spokesperson Carole Bober Gentry.

The lump-sum cash option for the jackpot was an estimated $739.6 million.

The jackpot now resets to $20 million for the next drawing scheduled for Tuesday.

Cooler air has moved back over northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas on Friday. Temperatures only made it into the lower 30's on Friday with light winds across the mid west. A storm system will form and will head our way by Saturday night and Sunday. The chance for a rain and snow mix will be there as we go into Sunday night and Monday.
