Michael Strahan tests positive for Covid-19, 'GMA' hosts confirm

Michael Strahan left the news of his having Covid-19 to his colleagues at "Good Morning America."

On Thursday, Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Amy Robach addressed reports that their fellow co-host and NFL Hall of Famer had tested positive.

"We know that you have noticed that Michael has not been here with us this week," Roberts said. "He wanted us to let you know he has tested positive for Covid. He's at home quarantining right now."

Stephanopoulos acknowledged that "so many of you asked about him, reached out to him" and Stephanopoulos said Strahan is grateful.

"He's also feeling well and looking forward to being back here shortly," Stephanopoulos said. "You should know that all of us here, both in front of the camera and behind the scenes, have been cleared by Disney to be here after contact tracing and following CDC guidelines."

Roberts said she's been texting with Strahan and joked that his dog Enzo is "keeping him nice and warm."

In April, Stephanopoulos tested positive for Covid-19 and was asymptomatic.