The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

After fifteen hours of debate, the Senate passed a budget resolution in a 51-50 vote paving the way for Democrats to pass President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package. CNN's Jeremy Diamond reports.

Posted: Feb 5, 2021 9:54 AM
Updated: Feb 5, 2021 11:00 AM
Posted By: CNN

Skies cleared out Thursday afternoon Thursday afternoon but we saw some rain and snow across the area as a disturbance moved our way. Temperatures will start to fall as a cold front will start to move into the area Thursday night. There is sunshine heading our way as we head into Friday and we should see highs in the mid 30's. Temperatures will start to fall over the weekend with highs only in the lower 20's.
