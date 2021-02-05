The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

Not Available
After fifteen hours of debate, the Senate passed a budget resolution in a 51-50 vote paving the way for Democrats to pass President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package. CNN's Jeremy Diamond reports.
Posted: Feb 5, 2021 9:54 AM
Updated: Feb 5, 2021 11:00 AM
Related Content
- WHO declares novel coronavirus outbreak a pandemic
- Safety of takeout food during coronavirus pandemic
- SJSD outlines pandemic plan in light of coronavirus developments
- City looks to address price gouging amidst Coronavirus pandemic
- Waffle House closes 420 locations amid coronavirus pandemic
- National security officials warn of extremists exploiting coronavirus pandemic
Scroll for more content...