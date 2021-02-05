Clear
CDC director says guidance on reopening schools to be released in the coming week

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will release guidance on school reopenings in the coming week, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said duri...

Posted: Feb 5, 2021 11:03 AM
Posted By: CNN

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will release guidance on school reopenings in the coming week, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a White House briefing on Friday.

During the briefing, CNN's Sara Murray asked Walensky about her previous comments about teachers and why it would be safe for teachers to return to the classroom if they have not been vaccinated -- and whether that is considered the CDC's official guidance at this point.

"Our goal is to get children back to school. School should be the last places closed and the first places open. Our goal is to make sure in getting children back to school that we do so both with the safety of the children and the safety of the teachers," Walensky said.

"Among the things that we need to do to make sure that schools are safe is to make sure that the community spread of the disease is down," Walensky said. "We are actively working on the guidance, the official guidance, which will be released in the week ahead."

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Skies cleared out Thursday afternoon Thursday afternoon but we saw some rain and snow across the area as a disturbance moved our way. Temperatures will start to fall as a cold front will start to move into the area Thursday night. There is sunshine heading our way as we head into Friday and we should see highs in the mid 30's. Temperatures will start to fall over the weekend with highs only in the lower 20's.
