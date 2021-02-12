Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

A funeral home van with a body inside was stolen in Missouri

Police in St. Louis County, Missouri, are searching for a funeral home van that was stolen Thursday with the body of an adult female inside.The white...

Posted: Feb 12, 2021 10:11 AM
Posted By: CNN

Police in St. Louis County, Missouri, are searching for a funeral home van that was stolen Thursday with the body of an adult female inside.

The white cargo van was stolen after the driver stopped at a convenience store shortly after 10 a.m., according to police. The van was left unattended and running.

Neither the van, belonging to the William C. Harris Funeral Home, nor the body have been recovered, police said.

Police are looking for a man and women seen in surveillance video inside the convenience store who they say might have additional information.

The funeral home told CNN it did not have a comment on the stolen van and body at this time.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Mostly Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 5° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -18°
Clarinda
Cloudy
-2° wxIcon
Hi: 2° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -20°
St. Joseph
Mostly Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 3° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -18°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -10°
Falls City
Mostly Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 2° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -17°
The cold wind chills are expected to stay with us across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas with wind chills around 10 below expected by Friday morning. A Wind chill Advisory is in effect for Friday with values in the -15 to -25 degree range. Another round of light snow is expected for the region Friday morning and Friday night. Bitterly cold temperatures will continue through the entire week, and beyond, with wind chill values frequently going well below zero each morning.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories