Body recovered after stolen funeral home van found

St. Louis County, Missouri (KMOV) -- A funeral home van that had a woman's body inside of it when it was stolen was found Friday morning.

The white 2012 Nissan NV1500 van was transporting a body when it was stolen off the parking lot of the QuikTrip at 12110 Lusher Road just before 10:30 a.m. Thursday. According to police, the van was running and left unattended on the parking lot at the time. Authorities said the van has “William C Harris Funeral” decals on its side and green wreaths with an “H” inside of them on the back.

The stolen van and woman's body were found around 10 a.m. Friday. According to authorities, two suspects were arrested in Festus in relation to the theft.

Thursday night, police released photos of a man and a woman believed to be involved in the crime. Police believed they were in Godfrey, Illinois area at the time.

The man is described as medium height, with black and gray hair. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a navy and white baseball cap, a gray hoodie, dark pants, and a black ski mask.

The woman is described as medium height, with brown or red hair. At the time of the incident, she was wearing a black jacket, dark pants, and dark boots. She also had a black backpack on.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.