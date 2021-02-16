Clear
The 5-year-old injured in a car crash involving former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid is awake

The 5-year-old girl who was injured during a car crash involving Kansas City Chiefs outside linebackers coach...

Posted: Feb 16, 2021 10:45 AM
Posted By: CNN

The 5-year-old girl who was injured during a car crash involving Kansas City Chiefs outside linebackers coach Britt Reid is "awake," according to a GoFundMe created by Tiffany Verhulst, the child's aunt, on behalf of her mother.

The child was hospitalized in critical condition with a brain injury following the crash.

CNN has reached out to Kansas City police for additional details.

Reid, the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, was placed on administrative leave after being involved in the multi-vehicle crash earlier this month. And last week, reports by ESPN and the NFL Network revealed he was no longer employed by the team.

League sources told ESPN and the NFL Network that the 35-year-old's contract expired after the team's loss in Super Bowl LV.

In a previous statement following the crash, the Chiefs said they were in the process of gathering information on the incident and would "continue to assist local authorities as requested."

"Our focus remains on (the girl) and her family. We have reached out to the family to offer our support and resources to them during this difficult time, and we will continue to pray for her recovery," the Chiefs previously said.

Dangerously cold conditions will continue through the day into early Tuesday morning. Minimum wind chills this morning will range from -25 to -35 F. Through the day, wind chills will range in the negative teens to -25 F. Later tonight, temperatures will drop well into the negative teens to -20 F range.There will be a little bit of a warm up this week.
