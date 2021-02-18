Tim Tebow retires from baseball

Tim Tebow's career in professional baseball is over.

The 33-year-old former college and NFL quarterback, who played in the New York Mets' minor league system, announced his retirement from the sport Wednesday.

"I want to thank the Mets, Mr. Alderson, the fans and all my teammates for the chance to be a part of such a great organization," Tebow in a Mets statement.

"I loved every minute of the journey, but at this time I feel called in other directions. I never want to be partially in on anything. I always want to be 100 percent in on whatever I choose. Thank you again for everyone's support of this awesome journey in baseball, I'll always cherish my time as a Met."

Tebow, winner of the Heisman Trophy in the 2007 college football season, won two national championships when he was with the Florida Gators.

In a three-year NFL career, he played for the Denver Broncos and then the New York Jets.

"It has been a pleasure to have Tim in our organization as he's been a consummate professional during his four years with the Mets," said Mets team president Sandy Alderson.

"By reaching the Triple-A level in 2019, he far exceeded expectations when he first entered the system in 2016 and he should be very proud of his accomplishments."