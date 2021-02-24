Clear
BREAKING NEWS One "seriously hurt" following midtown shooting Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

FDA says Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine meets requirements for emergency use authorization

In an analysis released Wednesday, the US Food and Drug Administration said the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine has met the requirements for emergency use...

Posted: Feb 24, 2021 8:47 AM
Posted By: CNN

In an analysis released Wednesday, the US Food and Drug Administration said the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine has met the requirements for emergency use authorization.

The efficacy of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine against moderate to severe/critical Covid-19 across all geographic areas was 66.9% at least 14 days after the single dose vaccination and 66.1% at least 28 days after vaccination, a new analysis meant to brief the FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee said.

"There were no specific safety concerns identified in subgroup analyses by age, race, ethnicity, medical comorbidities, or prior SARS-CoV-2 infection," the analysis said.

In a briefing document, the FDA said that it has reviewed the data for the vaccine and has determined that it is "consistent with the recommendations set forth in FDA's guidance Emergency Use Authorization for Vaccines to Prevent COVID-19."

An independent group of FDA advisers, the Vaccines and related Biological Products Advisory Committee, will consider the documents and make a recommendation about whether the Covid-19 vaccination should be authorized. The committee meets on Friday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
38° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 28°
Clarinda
Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 29°
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 28°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 33°
Falls City
Mostly Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 28°
A cold front is moving through the area early this morning bringing a few clouds and a breezy wind from the north. Today we could see wind gusts up to 25 MPH. Temperatures today will be right around average with highs in the mid 40s. Temperatures will remain seasonal on Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds. Gradually temperatures will start to warm up Friday into the weekend with highs back in the 50s. Rain chances look very small over the next few days but a few areas of light rain could develop through the evening hours Friday and again Sunday into next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories