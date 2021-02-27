Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

FCC approves $50 monthly internet subsidies for low-income households during pandemic

The Federal Communications Commission on Thursday approved final rules for a new broadband subsidy program that could help struggling families pay for intern...

Posted: Feb 27, 2021 2:11 PM
Posted By: CNN

The Federal Communications Commission on Thursday approved final rules for a new broadband subsidy program that could help struggling families pay for internet service during the pandemic.

The agency's $3.2 billion Emergency Broadband Benefit Program provides eligible low-income households with up to a $50 per month credit on their internet bills through their provider until the end of the pandemic. In tribal areas, eligible households may receive up to $75 per month. The program also provides eligible households up to $100 off of one computer or tablet.

The congressionally created program is aimed at closing the digital divide, which has become painfully apparent over the past year as millions of Americans have been forced to work and learn remotely. Some have also raised concerns that the digital divide could affect access to the vaccine as signups typically happen online.

For years, industry critics have pointed to inaccurate broadband maps, lack of corporate investment and an insufficient focus on rural areas as key hurdles preventing millions of Americans from getting online. The FCC officially believes as many as 21 million Americans lack high-speed internet, but skeptics, including some within the FCC, have said the real number is likely much higher.

Last year, Congress passed a coronavirus relief package that contained provisions for the FCC's new program. And the FCC has established a fresh task force this year to improve the data it collects on broadband availability, which could ultimately help the agency better target its efforts to close the gap.

Signups for the pandemic internet benefits could begin within the next 60 days, said Jessica Rosenworcel, the FCC's acting chairwoman, after the agency establishes the systems needed to work with internet providers.

"This is a program that will help those at risk of digital disconnection," Rosenworcel said in a statement. "It will help those sitting in cars in parking lots just to catch a Wi-Fi signal to go online for work. It will help those lingering outside the library with a laptop just to get a wireless signal for remote learning. It will help those who worry about choosing between paying a broadband bill and paying rent or buying groceries."

Households eligible for the program include those who use food stamps, are on Medicaid, or who have received a Pell grant. Also eligible are those who've lost their jobs during the pandemic.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 61°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 57°
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 61°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 56°
Falls City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 59°
Skies have started to cloud up late today after we saw sunshine for the first half of the day. Clouds will start to break apart again this afternoon with temperatures warming into the lower 50s. The majority of today will be dry, but there could be a few areas of light drizzle later this evening mainly to the south of the St. Joseph area. Temperatures will continue to warm on Saturday making a run for 60 under mostly sunny skies. A few clouds will move into the area Saturday evening as a cold front moves through. That cold front could bring us a few areas of light rain once again, but most areas will see less than a tenth of an inch of rain.. Temperatures will be slightly cooler on Sunday because of the cold front, but will quickly start to warm into the 50s by the beginning of next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories