Survivors count blessings, mourn dead and begin cleanup after Alabama tornado outbreak

Posted: Mar 26, 2021 1:51 PM
Posted By: WALA

    BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (WALA) -- Survivors of Thursday's severe storms are counting their blessings after narrowly escaping danger.

The National Weather Service says a series of tornadoes struck parts of Alabama, leaving at least five people dead and multiple people hurt.

The destructive storms, barreling through several communities near Birmingham, flattened homes and reduced neighborhoods to rubble.

Massive cleanup efforts will continue today after those deadly tornadoes that ravaged parts of Alabama.

Some of the worst damage is in Calhoun County, northeast of Birmingham. Officials say at least five people lost their lives there.

Four of those victims were in Ohatchee, including a family of three.

The fifth victim was killed inside a mobile home in Wellington.

Dozens of people are without homes.

In southwest Alabama, in the FOX10 News viewing area, communities definitely dodged the severe weather.

FOX10 News had a crew in Clarke County, where people are breathing a sigh of relief but also praying for the people impacted to the north near the Birmingham area.

“I just send my condolences to the family because it could be us and it could be my family," one woman said in Calhoun County. "So I’m just thinking about the victims who lost their lives to the storms and praying for the families and sending condolences."

