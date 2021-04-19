Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

WWII era plane makes emergency landing near Florida beach

An air show in Cocoa Beach, Florida, was interrupted when a World War II-era plane crash landed into the water, feet away from beachgoers.

Posted: Apr 19, 2021 10:09 AM
Posted By: CNN

A World War II-era plane was forced to land off the coast of Cocoa Beach, Florida, Saturday afternoon after it experienced engine failure.

Authorities are now working on getting the plane, which was part of an air show, out of the water, according to Cocoa Beach Air Show spokesperson Chris Dirato.

The only person on board the plane, the TBM Avenger, was the pilot. When he realized the plane was having engine problems, he initially tried to make it to the nearby Patrick Space Force Base where the air show was being held, according to Dirato.

Ultimately, the pilot changed his mind and decided to make a water landing to avoid going over buildings and Florida State Road A1A, Dirato added.

The pilot was uninjured, Dirato said, and even waved at the onlookers after getting out of the plane, which is owned by the Valiant Air Command, Inc. in nearby Titusville.

"Most of you know that our TBM Avenger was forced to land due to engine failure," the Valiant Air Command said on Facebook. "The good news is that the pilot is fine. The not so good news is that it may take several years to rebuild the Avenger."

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is currently investigating the incident and will "release the tail number of the aircraft after investigators verify it at the accident site," according to the agency's statement to CNN.

Rescuers are trying to figure out how to get the plane out of the water.

"They might have to remove the wings to get it out of the water and to the hanger," Dirato told CNN.

Alternately, rescuers may float the plane up on a barge.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 36°
Clarinda
Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 25°
St. Joseph
Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 36°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 45°
Falls City
Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 32°
A cold front is currently moving through our area this morning dropping temperatures into the lower 40s and upper 30s. Today will be a cool day with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s with increasing clouds. Temperatures will fall into the lower 30s tonight. We could see a few areas of light rain and drizzle this evening, but precipitation chances will start to increase overnight into tomorrow morning. With the sub freezing temperatures, precipitation will transition from light rain and drizzle in the evening to snow overnight into Tuesday morning. Snowfall will continue through the morning hours on Tuesday before transitioning to a rain/snow mix while it exits the area. Most areas will see around 1-3 inches. Accumulations will stay mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces, but expect slushy road conditions Tuesday morning. Conditions will slowly start to improve for the rest of the work week with sunshine returning and temperatures slowly warming. Rain chances will return for the end of the work week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories