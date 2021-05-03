Woman in serious condition after being trapped in burning vehicle.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- A St. Joseph woman is in serious condition in the hospital with serious burns after a three-vehicle accident left her trapped in her burning vehicle in south St. Joseph Monday afternoon.

The woman, who's name has not yet been released, is described as being in her 30s. She was driving her vehicle westbound on Mason Road waiting to turn on to South 14th St., when she was hit from behind by a semi trailer. That impact pushed her into oncoming traffic, where she was then hit nearly head-on by another vehicle traveling eastbound. Flames soon began to come from the rear of the vehicle as it came to rest and the driver was unable to get out.

Police are blaming the semi truck driver for inattentive driving for causing the wreck.

"It's just that simple, you got to pay attention. In the world where we have so many things going on all the time we have to remember when when we're driving, it's one thing at a time, paying attention to what you're doing because things like this can happen," said Sgt. James Tonn with the St. Joseph Police Dept.

Mason Road was closed for much of the afternoon into the evening. The State Patrol has been brought in to help in the investigation.