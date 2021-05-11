Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Voyager spacecraft detects 'persistent hum' beyond our solar system

One of the Earth's longest-flying spacecraft has detected a "persistent hum" beyond our solar system, according to a new study....

Posted: May 11, 2021 10:48 AM
Posted By: CNN

One of the Earth's longest-flying spacecraft has detected a "persistent hum" beyond our solar system, according to a new study.

NASA's Voyager 1 launched on September 5 1977, from Cape Canaveral, Florida, aboard a Titan-Centaur rocket, just weeks after its sister craft, Voyager 2. Although they were initially designed to last five years, more than 43 years after they launched, the crafts are still sending back data as they explore interstellar space.

Instruments aboard Voyager 1, which has moved past the edge of the solar system, through the solar system's border with interstellar space, known as the heliopause, and into the interstellar medium, have detected the sounds of plasma waves, according to research published Monday in the journal Nature Astronomy.

A Cornell University-led team studied data transmitted from the spacecraft, sent from 14 billion miles away and discovered the interstellar gas emissions.

"It's very faint and monotone, because it is in a narrow frequency bandwidth," Stella Koch Ocker, a Cornell University doctoral student in astronomy, said in a statement. "We're detecting the faint, persistent hum of interstellar gas."

NASA's Voyager 1 spacecraft flew by Jupiter in 1979, and by Saturn in 1980, before crossing the heliopause in August 2012.

After entering interstellar space, Voyager 1's Plasma Wave System instrument detected oscillations in the gas, which is caused by our sun. But researchers also noticed that in between those eruptions, there was a steady and persistent signature.

"The interstellar medium is like a quiet or gentle rain," James Cordes, the George Feldstein Professor of Astronomy at Cornell and senior author of the study, said in a statement.

"In the case of a solar outburst, it's like detecting a lightning burst in a thunderstorm and then it's back to a gentle rain."

Researchers think there is more low-level activity in the interstellar gas than was previously believed. This will allow researchers to monitor the spatial distribution of plasma. Voyager 1's data can also help scientists understand the interactions between the interstellar medium and the sun's solar wind, a steady stream of charged particles outflowing from our star.

"We've never had a chance to evaluate it. Now we know we don't need a fortuitous event related to the sun to measure interstellar plasma," Cornell research scientist Shami Chatterjee added.

"Regardless of what the sun is doing, Voyager is sending back detail," Chatterjee said.

Voyager 1 is the most distant human-made object in space and continues to function, despite its age and distance.

"Scientifically, this research is quite a feat. It's a testament to the amazing Voyager spacecraft," Ocker said. "It's the engineering gift to science that keeps on giving."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 59°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 59°
Cameron
Mostly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 59°
Atchison
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 60°
Today will be another cool and cloudy day with temperatures warming into the low to mid 60s. Most of today will be dry, but there is a slight chance for an isolated shower throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will remain cool on Wednesday with gradually clearing skies. Temperatures will slowly start to warm on Thursday with highs back in the upper 60s and again on Friday with highs back in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Rain chances return on Friday and will continue through the weekend with the possibility for a few thunderstorms. Temperatures will continue to warm this weekend with highs above average in the mid to upper 70s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Best of St. Joe

 

Community Events

Most Popular Stories