Here's what we know about the San Jose rail yard shooting

At least eight people are dead after a gunman opened fire at a public transit rail yard in San Jose, California, Wednesday morning.

The gunman is dead, according to Deputy Russell Davis of the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.

Police also received information about explosive devices inside the transit building, and the bomb squad is investigating, Davis said.

Davis said authorities are unaware of a motive at this time.

Here's what we know:

What happened?

Authorities received 911 calls at about 6:34 a.m. PT saying there were shots fired near a Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) control center, a hub that stores multiple light rail trains and a maintenance yard, Davis said.

VTA Board Chairperson Glenn Hendricks clarified later and said the shooting occurred in the rail yard -- not the operations control center -- at a time when light rail was starting up for the day. The yard is where the VTA vehicles are maintained and dispatched.

Multiple law enforcement agencies and Fire Department personnel responded to the incident using their 'active shooter protocol,' Davis said.

Light rail service will be suspended for the day as of noon, the VTA said, as the crime scene investigation has limited its ability to provide service. The VTA is a public transit service that operates bus and light rail services in the Santa Clara Valley and employs about 2,000 workers.

Who was the gunman?

The gunman has been identified as Sam Cassidy, a source close to the investigation tells CNN.

Cassidy was a VTA employee, according to Davis.

Davis said deputies did not exchange gunfire with Cassidy, and it is believed he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Where did the shooting take place?

The VTA rail yard is located in San Jose, which is in California's Bay Area. The city is about 52 miles southeast of San Francisco.

There are multiple active scenes connected to the investigation into the shooting, according to San Jose Fire spokeswoman Erica Ray.

A fire broke out at Cassidy's home, about 8 miles away from the shooting scene, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo told CNN affiliate KGO. No one was found inside the home, Liccardo said.

Liccardo did not specify the exact location, but tweets from the San Jose Fire Department state that firefighters responded to a fire at the home in the 1100 block of Angmar Court in San Jose at 6:36 a.m. local time.

The first 911 calls about the shooting at the VTA facility began at 6:34 a.m., sheriff's officials said.

It took firefighters about an hour to extinguish the two-alarm fire that caused heavy damage to the home and left the structure uninhabitable, the fire department said.

Who are the victims?

VTA employees were among the at least eight victims.