Actor Ned Beatty of 'Deliverance' and 'Superman' dies at 83

Actor Ned Beatty, star of film and stage, died at age 83, Shelter Entertainment Group Talent Manager Deborah Miller told CNN in an email.

Posted: Jun 14, 2021 1:37 PM
Posted By: CNN

Ned Beatty, an Oscar-nominated character actor whose many films include "Deliverance" and "Superman," has died at the age of 83.

"Ned passed away from natural causes Sunday morning, surrounded by his family and loved ones," Shelter Entertainment Group Talent Manager Deborah Miller told CNN in an email.

Beatty's first film role gained him lasting notice in the 1972 film "Deliverance" as one of four Georgia men who go on a harrowing canoe trip. He was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for 1976's "Network," played the bumbling Otis in 1978's "Superman," and had countless other theater, TV and movie roles.

He was once hailed by Daily Variety as the "busiest actor in Hollywood," according to his agency, Shelter Entertainment Group.

Beatty was born and raised in Kentucky, fishing and working on farms, according to the agency.

"He started as a professional performer at age ten when he earned pocket money singing in gospel quartets and a barber shop," the agency said.

After Beatty had long theater stints in Abingdon, Virginia; in Washington D.C.; and on Broadway, film director John Boorman selected him to play Bobby Trippe, who is sexually assaulted in the unflinching thriller "Deliverance," according to Shelter Entertainment.

Other films include "All the President's Men," "The Big Easy" and "Hear My Song," and more recently, "The Walker," "Charlie Wilson's War" and "Shooter," the agency listed.

Correction: A previous version of this story misspelled the Virginia town where Ned Beatty had a long theater stint. It is Abingdon.

Warm and sunny weather is set to continue today with highs back in the low to mid 90s. It will be warm and a bit humid this afternoon, but the heat index will be very close to the air temperature. Humidity will slowly start to increase mid week with the return of a southerly wind. Temperatures will continue to warm up with the warmest day likely on Thursday with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values will be approaching triple digits on Thursday. Rain chances will start to increase on Sunday into next week.
