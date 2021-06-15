Clear
Disneyland welcomes out-of-state visitors as California fully reopens

Posted: Jun 15, 2021
Updated: Jun 15, 2021 10:30 AM
Posted By: CNN

Disneyland is welcoming out-of-state guests for the first time since March 2020, six weeks after the resort reopened to California residents.

With the full reopening of the state on June 15, Disneyland is also lifting many of its Covid-related restrictions.

Reservations and a valid ticket are required for guests ages 3 and older for the same day and same park they want to visit.

Proof of vaccination is not required, but guests will have to attest to their status, Disneyland outlined in its updated guidelines.

Face coverings are no longer required for fully vaccinated guests either indoors or outdoors. Face coverings are still required for unvaccinated guests ages 2 and up indoors, except when dining.

Disneyland has eliminated on-site temperature checks and is allowing guests to 'self-determine' social distancing since the state has removed distancing requirements.

Disneyland notes that certain parks, attractions, restaurants, hotels and more 'may be modified or unavailable.'

Disneyland has a Covid-19 warning on its website, noting that senior citizens and guests with underlying medical conditions are 'especially vulnerable,' and that guests visiting the resort voluntarily assume the risks associated with Covid-19.

'Help keep each other healthy,' the warning concludes.

California has issued a travel advisory that recommends caution, testing, and self-quarantine for unvaccinated visitors from out of state and residents returning to the state, per CDC guidance. Fully vaccinated travelers can safely enter and travel within the state.

