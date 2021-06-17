Clear
Garth Brooks is expanding his summer stadium tour

Garth Brooks is planning to hit the stage in multiple cities this summer.

The country music legend has expanded his summer stadium tour, much to the excitement of his legion of fans. Brooks' first show will be July 10 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, his first in a stadium since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the US.

Then he'll be crossing the country to bring famous tunes like "Two Pina Coladas," and "Friends in Low Places" to multiple cities following the Sin City kick off.

Along with Salt Lake City, Kansas City, Missouri, Cheyenne, Wyoming, Lincoln, Nebraska, and Cincinnati, Ohio, he has added a show in Nashville, Tennessee. He will be wrapping up on September 25 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Throughout the pandemic Brooks made a point to continue bringing music to his fans. Brooks and his wife, Trisha Yearwood, put on live streaming concerts for fans via Facebook and last May they hit the stage at the Grand Ole Opry -- despite there being no live audience.

Tickets for Brooks' newly added Nashville concert go on sale June 25.

Dangerous heat will move into the area today with highs reaching the upper 90s to triple digits. Heat index values will likely be between 100-106. Use caution when spending time outside this afternoon. Hot and humid conditions will continue on Friday with highs back in the upper 90s and lower 100s with heat index values reaching triple digits. A cold front will move through the area Friday afternoon into the evening bringing the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. Scattered rain chances will continue through the weekend with highs in the lower 90s. Highs in the 80s will return for the beginning of next week.
