Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Justice Department releases harrowing new bodycam footage from January 6 attack

The Justice Department has released new police body camera footage from the January 6 assault on the US Capitol. The footage was used in the case against Thomas Webster, a former Marine and retired police officer from the New York City Police Department accused of participating in the Capitol attack. Webster has been charged with seven federal crimes and has pleaded not guilty to all charges. CNN's Marshall Cohen has more.

Posted: Jun 17, 2021 10:56 PM
Posted By: CNN

The Justice Department on Thursday released horrifying new police body camera footage from the January 6 assault on the US Capitol, after CNN and other outlets requested the tapes.

The footage was used in the case against Thomas Webster, a former Marine and retired police officer from the New York City Police Department accused of participating in the Capitol attack.

Prosecutors say that the 56-second tape shows Webster, wearing a red coat among a large crowd of pro-Trump rioters, screaming profanities at officers, threateningly wielding a flagpole, and finally rushing at the officers, who engaged in hand-to-hand combat with him and other members of the mob. One of the officers eventually wrestles away the flagpole, but Webster then tackles the cop to the ground.

In addition to the new video, photos in charging documents show Webster straddling and grabbing at the officer who was wearing the body camera and was thrown to the ground. He has been charged with seven federal crimes, including assaulting police, unlawfully entering Capitol grounds with a dangerous weapon and civil disorder. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

This is the second public disclosure of new footage from the deadly January 6 insurrection, coming after a judge ordered prosecutors to release videos used in Capitol riot court cases.

More than a dozen news outlets, led by CNN, spent months seeking access to videos used in court against Capitol riot defendants. These videos include police body camera footage, surveillance tapes from the Capitol complex, and more. The Justice Department used these clips in dozens of court cases but didn't publicly release them, as court proceedings have been conducted virtually during the pandemic. Media outlets have struggled to even view these clips.

A federal judge recently decided to force media outlets to seek access to Capitol riot evidence, including video clips, on a case-by-case basis. Other judges are reviewing whether to release videos in additional Capitol riot cases where clips have been used in court against defendants.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 98° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 100° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 86°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 85°
Atchison
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 100° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Dangerous heat will move into the area today with highs reaching the upper 90s to triple digits. Heat index values will likely be between 100-106. Use caution when spending time outside this afternoon. Hot and humid conditions will continue on Friday with highs back in the upper 90s and lower 100s with heat index values reaching triple digits. A cold front will move through the area Friday afternoon into the evening bringing the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. Scattered rain chances will continue through the weekend with highs in the lower 90s. Highs in the 80s will return for the beginning of next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts
   

Best of St. Joe

 

Community Events

Most Popular Stories