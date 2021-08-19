Clear
Seven-hour standoff ends with arrest

A 57-year-old Atchison resident was arrested following a seven-hour standoff.

Posted: Aug 19, 2021 3:59 AM
Updated: Aug 19, 2021 3:59 AM

A seven-hour standoff that began Wednesday evening at a south Atchison residence came to an end early Thursday morning.

57-year-old Atchison resident, Porter Webb, was arrested following the standoff.

Atchison police responded to the Amberwell Atchison Hospital Wednesday evening where a 47-year-old male had been taken with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Webb is believed to have pulled the trigger during the shooting.

Police arrived at Webb's residence where the standoff took place.

Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson says they used numerous methods in an effort to get Webb to leave the home and surrender, including the use of a chemical agent, which provided no results.

A Kansas Highway Patrol robot was used to enter the home in search of Webb. The robot's results determined he was not in the main area of the home.

The Atchison Police Department's Special Response Team then entered the home, finding Webb who was hiding in a crawlspace under the residence.

Webb was taken into custody around 12:45 Thursday morning and has been booked into the Atchison County Jail.

He faces charges for both the shooting and the standoff.

The Kansas Highway Patrol and EMS and the Atchison County Sheriff's Office provided assistance during the standoff.

