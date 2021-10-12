Clear
Matt Amodio's 'Jeopardy' 38-day winning streak ends

The contestant's winning run came to an end, putting him behind only "Jeopardy!" superstar Ken Jennings on the list of most consecutive wins.

Posted: Oct 12, 2021 10:30 AM
Posted By: CNN

I'll take broken winning streaks for $1,000, Mayim.

"Jeopardy!" contestant Matt Amodio saw his 38-game winning run come to an end Monday, putting him behind only "Jeopardy!" superstar Ken Jennings on the list of most consecutive wins. Jennings had a 74-game streak.

During his time on top of the leaderboard, Amodio racked up 1,299 correct clues and won $1,518,601.

Amodio's fall from the top saw him place third against challengers Jonathan Fisher, an actor from Florida, and Jessica Stephens, a statistical research assistant from Tennessee.

Host Mayim Bialik praised Amodio's range of knowledge and quick buzzer skills on Jeopardy.com.

"He was unbelievable, and also really, really fun to watch," Bialik said. "I don't think that I've experienced in all the time that I've been here anything like that, with the pace and intensity that he was able to keep up."

Jennings told the website that Amodio was "such a fantastic player."

"The one thing I admire more than anything else on Jeopardy! is consistency. It's so hard to come out and win day after day and week after week," Jennings said.

While his winning streak is over, Amodio will be back in front of the blue board during the next Tournament of Champions, the show said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Sunny and mild conditions return today with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Rain chances will hold off until late tonight into the overnight hours. Showers and thunderstorms will likely develop late tonight and continue overnight into Wednesday morning. A few storms could be on the strong to severe side. Another cold front will sweep through the area Wednesday dropping our temperatures into the 60s throughout the rest of the week. A few more rain chances look to linger through the day both Thursday and Friday before conditions start to dry out for the weekend.
