'Jeopardy!' winner reveals 'boring' plans for $1.5M earnings after epic streak ends

An elk ditches his spare tire, Madonna flashes more than a smile, and a husband gives his wife the view of her dreams. These are the must-watch videos of the week.

Tired out

For two years, an elk was seen with a tire around its neck. Now, after several attempts, wildlife officials have freed the animal of the rubber hindrance.

Icing on the cake

When a Nashville couple cut their wedding cake, their guests had no idea it had already undergone an extreme makeover. See the viral comparison between the requested design and what they received.

Strike a pose

Madonna was on Jimmy Fallon's show promoting her new documentary "Madame X" when the pop icon decided to make some "good trouble."

A history-making streak

"Jeopardy!" contestant Matt Amodio saw his 38-game winning streak come to an end, putting him behind only Ken Jennings on the list of most consecutive wins. Amodio speaks to CNN about plans for his $1.5M winnings.

Undecided views

A man in Bosnia-Herzegovina says his wife was undecided about the view she wanted to see from their window, so he came up with a solution ... a rotating house.

