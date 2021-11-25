Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A chilly Thanksgiving ahead

Temperatures are on the cold side this morning with wind chills will be in the upper teens and lower 20s. Temperatures will struggle to warm up today thanks to our cold front. Highs will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s this afternoon under most sunny skies.

Posted: Nov 25, 2021 7:51 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Temperatures will quickly start to rebound on Friday with highs back in the mid 50s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will continue to warm into next week with highs in the 60s on Monday. Rain chances look to stay minimal into next week.

St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
28° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 16°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
23° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 10°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
28° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 16°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
27° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 20°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
25° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 14°
