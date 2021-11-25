KQ2 Forecast: A chilly Thanksgiving ahead

Temperatures are on the cold side this morning with wind chills will be in the upper teens and lower 20s. Temperatures will struggle to warm up today thanks to our cold front. Highs will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s this afternoon under most sunny skies.



Temperatures will quickly start to rebound on Friday with highs back in the mid 50s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will continue to warm into next week with highs in the 60s on Monday. Rain chances look to stay minimal into next week.

