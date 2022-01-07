2022 gym membership numbers are down

The new year is here, and people have made their resolutions to live healthier lifestyles. But attendance at local gyms in 2022 isn’t keeping up with the usual spike in numbers seen at the start of a new year.

“I’m sure everyone wants to get to the gym and make their New Year's resolutions, but the numbers just aren’t showing that right now,” said Michael Austin, Club Manager at Genesis Health Club in St. Joseph.

The decline of gym memberships can be attributed to the recent spike in Covid cases.

“Well with the pandemic, we’re not seeing the numbers we used to see prior to the pandemic. A lot of people still come in but the numbers just aren’t nearly as much as they were last year or even the year before,” said Austin.

A lot of people are resorting to home workouts to limit contact with others.

“Well home workouts obviously, there’s a ton of workouts you can find online. You can only do so much at home right. And we kind of provide basketball, tennis, things like that for the members so if they wanna get out of the house, this obviously is the place to come,” said Austin.

The gym says they do their best to provide a safe environment for their members.

“What we try to tell people is with the pandemic they can still come in, you know we wipe down our equipment, we still offer the same classes. I think it just goes that everybody does their part to kind of protect each other,” said Austin.

Genesis is hopeful numbers will start to pick up as the year goes on.

“I’m just looking forward to another year with Genesis and hopefully things go well despite everything that’s going on outside,” said Austin.