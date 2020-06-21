Clear

5K Walk/Run raises money for new Animal Shelter

The Friends of the Animal Shelter hosted the annual 5K Walk/Run Saturday morning at the Bode Ice Arena parking lot.

Posted: Jun 21, 2020 12:57 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Hundreds turned out for the Friends Of The Animal Shelter's Annual 5k Walk/Run Saturday morning at the Bode Ice Arena parking lot.

The event raises money for their capital campaign which will fund a new shelter location on Corporate Drive.

Covid-19 has impacted many of the campaign's fundraising efforts, but one donor wanted to offset some of that potential loss with a $25,000 check.

"With the cancellation of some of the other fundraisers, it really helps to have this donation," Whitney Zoghby, 5k Walk/Run organizer said. "Some of the in-person events that we would normally do we couldn't have." 

Zoghby said about 150-200 runners showed up at the event. 

Temperatures warming into the low 90s Sunday for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Severe storms are possible Sunday evening and overnight and again Monday evening.
