5K Walk/Run raises money for new Animal Shelter

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Hundreds turned out for the Friends Of The Animal Shelter's Annual 5k Walk/Run Saturday morning at the Bode Ice Arena parking lot.

The event raises money for their capital campaign which will fund a new shelter location on Corporate Drive.

Covid-19 has impacted many of the campaign's fundraising efforts, but one donor wanted to offset some of that potential loss with a $25,000 check.

"With the cancellation of some of the other fundraisers, it really helps to have this donation," Whitney Zoghby, 5k Walk/Run organizer said. "Some of the in-person events that we would normally do we couldn't have."

Zoghby said about 150-200 runners showed up at the event.