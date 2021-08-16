Clear
5th Annual ATV charity ride raises money for Kaden's Kloset

The Dusty Face ATV and Off Road Club holds a charity ride every year. Funds raised go to help local organizations making a difference.

Posted: Aug 16, 2021 3:56 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(DONIPHAN COUNTY, Kan.) ATV riders met up for an annual charity ride Saturday morning.
The Dusty Face ATV and Off-Road Club hold these every year to raise funds for charities that operate in the local area.

This year's charity was Kaden's Kloset, an Iowa-based program that helps kids in foster care. Kaden's Kloset has a Doniphan county branch in Troy.

The money raised from the charity will provide Christmas gifts for kids in need.

"We literally provide children's entire Christmas," Kristle Davis, founder Kaden's Kloset said. "It's a really huge undertaking and we're really excited to see that expanding to some of our other closets in other locations I think it'll be a great asset to the community."

This was the fifth annual for the charity ride. 

