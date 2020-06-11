Clear

5th and 6th Gentry Co. Covid-19 deaths recorded

Health officials have reported a coronavirus outbreak in a nursing home in Stanberry that has been difficult to contain.

(GENTRY CO., Mo.) -- The Tri-County health department is reporting two more deaths from the coronavirus outbreak they've been tracking in northern Missouri.

The Gentry County residents were both identified as males, one in his 90s.

There have now been six Covid-19-related deaths in the Tri-County area of Gentry, Worth and DeKalb Counties as well as 64 total cases. All but ten of those positive coronavirus cases are from Gentry County, where state health officials have said an outbreak at a Stanberry nursinghome has been difficult to contain.

