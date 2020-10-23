(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) 1 in 8 women in the United States will develop breast cancer.

Mosaic Life Care said because the treatments, medication and trips to the hospital can get expensive, the St. Joseph Human Bean coffee shop and Mosaic Life Care Auxiliary teamed up for the 5th annual "Coffee for a Cure."

“They donate every single cent that comes in the store,” said Jennifer Archdekin, Mosaic Life Care.

Every coffee, cupcake and purchase from the Human Bean is being 100% donated to local breast cancer survivors, like Angela Smith.

Smith, an active mother in her 30's with no family history of breast cancer found a lump in her breast in February. On St. Patrick's Day, Smith was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer; an earth shattering diagnosis for her family.

“I will never forget my dad and my husband, the two men in the room, were balling their eyes out and I’m just sitting there, like listening. (My doctor) is like, ‘Okay, just give us eight months to a year out of your life to get you back to normal, but you’re going to be okay.’ I was like, “I’m going to be okay? Okay! Well then let’s get started! What do I need to do, what’s next? Let’s go,” said Angela Smith, breast cancer survivor.

Smith is happy to announce she is now cancer free and about to begin radiation.

Archdekin said it's stories like Smith's that are just one of the many reasons why Mosaic Life Care has been matching the coffee shop's sales for the past five years.

“You look at it as a $5 cup of coffee that you buy, but then the auxiliary matches it, so it’s actually a $10 donation. It’s really awesome,” said Archdekin.

Even those hard working baristas are forfeiting their tips to the Mosaic Life Care Breast Cancer Patient Assistance fund.

“No, problem to any of us. It’s amazing to be able to help out and do that,” said Bricoyn, barista at the Human Bean.

Friday morning had a constant stream of drivers pulling up to the drive thru, ordering their favorite drink and leaving knowing they made a difference.

“Hopefully we can add a little bit of relief, add a little bit of comfort for them that they don’t have to worry about a certain bill. I think that’s awesome that we can provide that,” said Archdekin.

Last year, the Human Bean raised over $7,000 which Mosaic Life Care Auxiliary match and doubled to $15,000 for local breast cancer patients.

The event runs from 5 a.m. - 9 p.m. at the St. Joseph Human Bean at 4414 Commons Dr.