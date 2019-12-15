6 injured in multi-vehicle crash that shut down I-35 in Clinton County

(CLINTON COUNTY, Mo.) Six people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash that shut down parts of I-35 in Clinton County Sunday night.

The accident happened in the southbound lanes near mile marker 48, five miles south of Cameron.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened when the driver of a tractor trailer lost control and hit a guardrail. The semi came to a stop under the U.S. 69 Highway overpass blocking the southbound lanes. Three vehicles then collided into the side of the tractor trailer.

Four people suffered serious injuries, including a 6-year-old boy, a 14-year-old boy, and an 18-year-old girl, all from DeSoto, Kansas.

Two others were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Southbound lanes of I-35 are shut down while crews clean-up the crash site.