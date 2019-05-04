61-year-old Trenton, Missouri man dies in motorcycle crash

(DAVIESS COUNTY, Mo.) One man died in a motorcycle crash on Saturday in Daviess County one mile north of Coffey. The crash happened on M-13 at around 12:44 p.m.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 61-year-old Richard Moore, of Trenton, was driving a 2013 Harley Davidson Motorcycle southbound on M-13 when he drove off the west side of the roadway. The motorcycle then struck a guardrail and overturned. Moore was ejected from the motorcycle and was later pronounced dead at Harrison Community Hospital.

The Daviess County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene.