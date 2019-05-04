Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

61-year-old Trenton, Missouri man dies in motorcycle crash

One man died in a motorcycle crash on Saturday in Daviess County one mile north of Coffey. The crash happened on M-13 at around 12:44 p.m.

Posted: May. 4, 2019 9:50 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(DAVIESS COUNTY, Mo.) One man died in a motorcycle crash on Saturday in Daviess County one mile north of Coffey. The crash happened on M-13 at around 12:44 p.m.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 61-year-old Richard Moore, of Trenton, was driving a 2013 Harley Davidson Motorcycle southbound on M-13 when he drove off the west side of the roadway. The motorcycle then struck a guardrail and overturned. Moore was ejected from the motorcycle and was later pronounced dead at Harrison Community Hospital.

The Daviess County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 63°
Maryville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 63°
Cameron
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 59°
Fairfax
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 63°
After a beautiful Saturday, the weather will remain nice for most of the day on Sunday before thunderstorm chances return to the forecast. For tonight, expect a mostly clear night with lows in the 40s and 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events