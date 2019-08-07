6,500 fans show up to Chiefs training camp despite morning rain

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)- Mother nature was definitely not on the Chiefs' side Wednesday morning as they took the field at Missouri Western, but it didn't break the spirit of the fans.

"I've been a Chiefs fan for as long as I can remember," said Chiefs fan Sarah Moore. "I love them and would do anything for them, including standing in this pouring rain."

The heavy rain and thunderstorms in the area caused a delay as officials were trying to figure out if practice would still happen outside or be forced to move indoors. Fans anxiously waited about 90 minutes in line waiting for the gates to open.

"We wanted to come to camp and today was the ideal day with our schedule," said Chiefs fan Holly Ladd. "We had looked ahead at the forecast. They said a 50/50 chance so 50/50 chance we were going for it."

Many fans came from the Kansas City area, some from the other side of the state just to get the chance to see the team play.

"We drove about two hours to get here. It's been an ordeal, but the rain stopped. It was great," Moore said.

Once the all clear was given fans poured in. It was a sigh of relief but also a victory dance in the rain. Wednesday's event was just another testament on just how strong Chiefs Kingdom really is.

"I just got over a three week sinus infection. I'll probably have another one tomorrow, but it's totally worth it," said Chiefs fan Hillarie Moore. "It's no worse than standing in zero degree weather watching a Chiefs game. Chiefs all the way."

"We're crazy for the Chiefs. No regrets," Ladd said. "My 40th birthday was two days ago. I'm just living life, rain or shine. We were coming today."

The Chiefs will take it to the field once again Thursday morning. Practice is set to begin at 8:15 a.m.

You can once again bet fans will show up despite the chance of rain in the forecast.