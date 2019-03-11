66th Annual Moila Shrine Circus wraps up at Civic Center

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Sunday was the final day to see the circus at the Civic Center Arena.

The 66th annual Moila Shrine Circus features all sorts of acts from the cute to the crazy and just about everything in between.

This year's event brought many out to see all sort of tricks performed by human and animals alike.

Organizers told us what's kept the show going strong for over six and a half decades is its commitment to family entertainment.

"it's great family entertainment," Rex Strayer, Public Relations Director, Moila Shrine said. "When you can see little kids and bigger kids and adults leaving with smiles on their face and talking about the circus, you know you've done a good job."

Organizers hope to bring the circus back to the Civic Center Arena Next year.