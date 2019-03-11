Clear

66th Annual Moila Shrine Circus wraps up at Civic Center

The annual circus draws large crowds to the Civic Center every year.

Posted: Mar. 10, 2019 11:21 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Sunday was the final day to see the circus at the Civic Center Arena.

The 66th annual Moila Shrine Circus features all sorts of acts from the cute to the crazy and just about everything in between.

This year's event brought many out to see all sort of tricks performed by human and animals alike. 

Organizers told us what's kept the show going strong for over six and a half decades is its commitment to family entertainment.

"it's great family entertainment," Rex Strayer, Public Relations Director, Moila Shrine said. "When you can see little kids and bigger kids and adults leaving with smiles on their face and talking about the circus, you know you've done a good job."

Organizers hope to bring the circus back to the Civic Center Arena Next year. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Scattered Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 23°
Maryville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 32°
Savannah
Scattered Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 23°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 24°
Fairfax
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 30°
We'll see mostly sunny skies on Monday and temperatures will warm up a bit into the middle to upper 40s for highs. It will be a bit breezy at times with an east wind at 5-15 mph.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events