(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The 68th Annual Pancake Days was held this weekend at the National Guard Armory.

The annual event hosted by the Lions Clubs of St. Joseph is always a crowd favorite.

The event was held later in the year than usual due to Covid-19, but Lions Club members said that didn't stop people from enjoying some free flapjacks.

John Christensen, a member of the Lions Club said funds raised from Pancake Days stay local to help those living with vision challenges.