The Holt County Autumn Festival returns on Wednesday

(OREGON, Mo) For almost 70 years, Holt County's Autumn Festival has been a yearly tradition.

"The town really looks forward to it, so it’s nice to bring everybody back together and do it again,” said Fair Board President, Brandi Oliveira.

This year marks the 68th festival after last year's had to be canceled due to COVID-19.

Volunteers showed up early Monday morning to help set up tents and tables before the start of the festival on Wednesday.

"I think the parade is something we all look forward because we can all come together. Everyone joins in, there’s many volunteers, the whole lawn was filled this morning with football players, farmers, community members helping to get the parade set up,” said Fair Board Member, Brooke Anderson.

This years festival will have activities for everyone, including laser tag, bingo, carnival rides, and the Saturday parade.

Festival officials have high hope that the fun and enjoyment of the festival will return full force this year.

"I hope that the kids really enjoy those things. I think we will have a really good turnout, I think people will just be excited to be back together,” said Oliveira.

While the parade is one of the biggest festival attractions, the one thing that many are looking forward to? Seeing the community come together and celebrate just like old times.

Sot: Anderson: “My favorite part is having everyone together, it’s been a whole year since we’ve had everyone together, normally the whole courtyard is filled. So it’ll be nice to see them all together while everyone’s able to enjoy the next 4-5 days carefree,” said Anderson.

The festival goes from Wednesday 9/8 to Saturday 9/11.