69-cent levy for Savannah schools fails at the polls

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) Andrew County residents voted against a 69-cent tax increase for capital improvements in the Savannah School District, according to unofficial results.

The proposition failed with 1,635 voting against the proposition and 1,117 voting for the proposition.

The levy would have generated approximately $18 million dollars for the district.

Savannah School Board President Stancy Bond presented a detailed plan for how that money would be spent. She outlined four areas of need, including renovations to Savannah High School, fixing district-wide drainage issues, and repairing roofs at all of the schools.

The levy called Proposition Gold would not have had a sunset provision.