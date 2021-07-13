6th Generation relatives of Pony Express Station Master showed up for Day Camp

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The 3-day Pony Express Day Camp started on Tuesday.

Kids from all over able to come to camp to learn about the history of the Pony Express.

SOT: CINDY: “Think is an experience that will last for them their lifetime, and is just a really great thing to do,” said Executive Director of the Pony Express Museum, Cindy Daffron.

“I like, like all the areas where there’s horses, the well, and some other stuff like the Buffalo’s. And it’s just amazing here,” said Day Camper, Ella Neiderhouse.

But this year is a little more special.

"Never have I had the opportunity to get a volunteer who’s a 4th generation that we know, and then she said she was going to bring the grandchildren and I said what a perfect opportunity,” said Daffron.

Joan Irwin is a 4th generation relative of Henry Gottschall, a man who ran a Pony Express Station near the Kickapoo stop in Kansas.

"To me it's very special because my mother spent 20 years at least, trying to get him in with one of the official lists because he wasn’t,” said Irwin.

During this year's Day Camp, she brought along her granddaughters and great-nieces to learn about their family history.

“Today has taught me way more than I would have ever known without coming here,” said the 6th generation relative of Gottschall, Delaney Courtney.

The girls are getting a chance to learn where their family came from, and why the Pony Express is so important, and their favorite part has been seeing the Museum and how far the Pony Express was.

“Seeing how far they travel and how long it takes them to travel,” said Courtney.

Irwin says she is happy the girls were able to come and learn about the family history and hope that this camp and the family history will carry with them forever..

She also has hope that one day, Henry Gottschall will have his name and picture in the history books.

“For me that's the most special thing, because we want them to think it's important and carry that with them to their family too and hopefully his name and picture will be on the board soon and that'll be something they can bring their kids to hopefully," said Irwin.